Nicki Minaj’s Ex Meek Mill + Her Husband Kenneth “Kenny” Petty Clash In Public + It’s All Caught On Camera

SOHH Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj’s Ex Meek Mill + Her Husband Kenneth “Kenny” Petty Clash In Public + It’s All Caught On CameraNew York rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth “Kenny” Petty were on one this week. New footage has surfaced of the pair going head to head with Nicki’s former boyfriend Meek Mill. Big Facts: According to reports, the incident went down Friday at a fancy spot in West Hollywood, California when both parties ran […]

The post Nicki Minaj’s Ex Meek Mill + Her Husband Kenneth “Kenny” Petty Clash In Public + It’s All Caught On Camera appeared first on .
Recent related news from verified sources

Meek Mill Gets Into Shouting Match With Ex Nicki Minaj's Husband

Meek Mill took a walk down memory lane that almost ended in blows -- running into his ex, Nicki Minaj, and her husband, Kenneth Petty ... and they weren't happy...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Just Jared

Nicki Minaj and Husband Run Into Her Ex Meek Mill and They Almost Have Fight

The 'Anaconda' femcee and her hubby Kenneth Petty reportedly almost have an altercation with her former boyfriend when they bump into him during a shopping trip.
AceShowbiz

