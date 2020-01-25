Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fran Drescher Opens Up About Having a 'Friend with Benefits'

Just Jared Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Fran Drescher is happily single right now, but that doesn’t mean she’s celibate. The 62-year-old The Nanny actress says that she has a friend with benefits who comes over once or twice a month for some fun. “You know I’m kind of dating myself and it’s going quite well. I’m not dating,” she told Page [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Fran Drescher Opens Up About Having a 'Friend with Benefits' 15 minutes ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #Benefits Fran Drescher Opens Up About Having a ‘Friend with Benefits’ https://t.co/KQoTIIU53i 1 hour ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #Benefits Fran Drescher Opens Up About Having a ‘Friend with Benefits’ https://t.co/KQoTIIU53i 1 hour ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni RT @JustJared: Fran Drescher opens up about having a "friend with benefits" who "keeps her going" https://t.co/AX3XQv8C8F 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Fran Drescher opens up about having a "friend with benefits" who "keeps her going" https://t.co/AX3XQv8C8F 1 hour ago

JNC_1982

💝🌹I❤️my nieces💝🌹 RT @people: Fran Drescher Reveals She Has a 'Friend with Benefits' — and Opens Up About Her Sex Life! https://t.co/KArA03rSmS 7 hours ago

AhlainNews

Ahlain News Fran Drescher Reveals She Has a ‘Friend with Benefits’ — and Opens Up About Her Sex Life! Fran Drescher is taking f… https://t.co/c7zdRLuwQq 13 hours ago

people

People Fran Drescher Reveals She Has a 'Friend with Benefits' — and Opens Up About Her Sex Life! https://t.co/KArA03rSmS 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.