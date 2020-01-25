Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Louis Tomlinson Plans to Propose to Eleanor Calder

Louis Tomlinson Plans to Propose to Eleanor Calder

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Louis Tomlinson thinks he will marry his girlfriend Eleanor Calder one day! The “We Made It” singer opened up about the model during a new interview with The Sun. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson “It isn’t true,” Louis Tomlinson said when asked about engagement rumors, “but the luxury with Eleanor is [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Louis Tomlinson vows to marry girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Louis Tomlinson vows to marry girlfriend Eleanor Calder 00:41

 The on/off couple rekindled their relationship in 2017 and have been stronger than ever since then, with fans anticipating an engagement could be on the cards.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Louis Tomlinson had 'ego' before fame [Video]Louis Tomlinson had 'ego' before fame

Louis Tomlinson had 'ego' before fame The star landed a place in One Direction when he auditioned for 'The X Factor' as a solo artist in 2010 and he admitted the early days of the band were a "sobering..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:25Published

Louis Tomlinson followed his 'heart' on new album Walls [Video]Louis Tomlinson followed his 'heart' on new album Walls

'Walls' hitmaker Louis Tomlinson wanted to "follow his heart" rather than chase his One Direction success.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Louis Tomlinson Sets the Record Straight on Eleanor Calder Engagement Rumors

Louis Tomlinson isn't settling down... yet. The former One Direction singer and longtime love Eleanor Calder were recently the subject of engagement (and even...
E! Online

Louis Tomlinson Catches Flight Out of NYC After Not Sleeping for 27 Hours

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder head to catch their flight at JFK Airport! The “Two of Us” crooner and his girlfriend were seen walking through the...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.