Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Al Sharpton Argues Primary Voters Will Go for Bernie Sanders if GOP Shuts Down Trump Impeachment

Mediaite Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The Rev. Al Sharpton appeared during MSNBC’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, which broke to discuss independent Sen. Bernie Sanders appearing poised to win Iowa. “9 out of 11 have come out of Iowa and won the whole thing,” host Chris Matthews noted Saturday evening. “Why is Bernie Sanders spiking in the first two […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders Focuses On Trump's Impeachment Rather Than Hillary Clinton's Comments Against Him

Sanders Focuses On Trump's Impeachment Rather Than Hillary Clinton's Comments Against Him 00:32

 Hillary Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter that “nobody likes” Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Clinton said she would refuse to support him if he wins the primary. Sanders’ aids and allies feel Clinton is trying to bait him and stop him from winning the Democratic nomination....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders says 'nobody knows' how much his policies will cost [Video]Sanders says 'nobody knows' how much his policies will cost

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders can&apos;t say how much his programs will cost

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa [Video]Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa

Politico reports that among all of the Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders leads in Iowa. A New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll released on Saturday shows that 25% select..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AOC, Michael Moore pinch-hit at Iowa rally with Bernie Sanders in DC for Trump's Senate impeachment trial

With Bernie Sanders tied up in Washington at President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, a couple of his high-profie supporters filled in for him Friday at a...
FOXNews.com

The fight between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders over Social Security, explained

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and his campaign have attacked former Vice President Joe Biden over his record on Social Security stretching back to the 1980s. Biden...
PolitiFact


Tweets about this

reighn77

reighn77 RT @LostDiva: FYI: #TrumpImpeachment is NOT about #Bernie2020!! We're Fighting On Our Own Merits! #VotingForBernie #MedicareForAll Is The W… 20 minutes ago

LostDiva

#BlackWomenForBernie #MedicareForAll or #GetFired FYI: #TrumpImpeachment is NOT about #Bernie2020!! We're Fighting On Our Own Merits! #VotingForBernie… https://t.co/6gqrtbhagQ 21 minutes ago

WhirledCitizen_

Women & Politics RT @Mediaite: Al Sharpton Argues Primary Voters Will Go for Bernie Sanders if GOP Shuts Down Trump Impeachment https://t.co/ohDfXODvBb 39 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Al Sharpton Argues Primary Voters Will Go for Bernie Sanders if GOP Shuts Down Trump Impeachment https://t.co/ohDfXODvBb 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.