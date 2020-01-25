Al Sharpton Argues Primary Voters Will Go for Bernie Sanders if GOP Shuts Down Trump Impeachment
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () The Rev. Al Sharpton appeared during MSNBC’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, which broke to discuss independent Sen. Bernie Sanders appearing poised to win Iowa. “9 out of 11 have come out of Iowa and won the whole thing,” host Chris Matthews noted Saturday evening. “Why is Bernie Sanders spiking in the first two […]
