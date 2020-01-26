Global  

Tom Hanks Did 22 Takes for a Scene in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

AceShowbiz Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The director Marielle Heller reveals the challenge of filming the Fred Rogers movie and how she forced her main actor to sing the 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' theme song live.
News video: A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD movie - Tom Hanks - Special Features

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD movie - Tom Hanks - Special Features 01:41

 Plot synopsis: Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is...

