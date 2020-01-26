Global  

Republic Day 2020: Films which will reignite the patriotic fervour in you

Zee News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Republic Day 2020: Bollywood has delivered some heartwarming patriotic films such as 'Border', 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh', 'Rang De Basanti' and more recently 'Raazi' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. So, let's celebrate Republic Day by watching these movies. Here's a list of movies that you must watch this Republic Day.
News video: Watch: Ahead of Republic Day, full dress rehearsal organised in J&K's Doda

Watch: Ahead of Republic Day, full dress rehearsal organised in J&K's Doda 00:55

 A full dress rehearsal was held at Sports Stadium in J&K's Doda. The dress rehearsal comes ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishori Lal Sharma unfurled the tricolor. January 26 marks the Republic Day of India.

