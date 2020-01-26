Global  

Saturday Night Live Returns from Holiday Break By Sending Alan Dershowitz to Hell

Sunday, 26 January 2020
Saturday Night Live went pretty dark for its first episode of the new year, with a sketch that saw Alan Dershowitz sent to Hell. The cold open continued the show’s recent tradition of bringing in famous actors for cameos: this week bringing in Jon Lovitz to play Dershowitz, rehearsing his impeachment arguments before he suddenly […]
