Malang: Disha Patani goes from demure to dark

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Malang: Disha Patani goes from demure to darkWhen he is not churning out intense romantic dramas, director Mohit Suri dabbles in thrillers. His upcoming whodunit movie, Malang, has the principal actors—Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu—explore the dark end of the spectrum. Acknowledging that Patani—known for her girl-next-door roles—is an...
 Bollywood actress Disha Patani is thrilled to share screen space with one of her favourite actors, Anil Kapoor, in the upcoming "Malang". She never imagined she would never one day get to see the veteran actor in real life when she watched "Mr India" as a child.

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani rock the casual look at 'Malang' promotions [Video]Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani rock the casual look at 'Malang' promotions

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani starrer "Malang" have been the talk of the town since the first poster of the film is released.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:42Published

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur snapped in Mumbai [Video]Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur snapped in Mumbai

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur snapped in Mumbai

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Malang actress Disha Patani on working in Bollywood: Takes time to find the right script

Disha Patani is not just one of the most stunning actresses of Bollywood, but also an actress with a great screen presence. The actress has been the talk of the...
Mid-Day

Disha Patani on her role in Malang: Angelina Jolie is the best baddie in the world, picked up a few things

Actor Disha Patani says for her role in the upcoming film Malang she drew inspiration from Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. Disha plays a grey character in the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

