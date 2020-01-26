Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Street Dancer 3D’ box-office Day 2

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Now, according to the latest reports in BoxofficeIndia.com, the Remo D’Souza directorial 'Street Dancer 3D' showed growth in its collection by grossing Rs 13 crore nett at the box-office on Saturday. The film reportedly showed growth of about 35 percent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Street Dancer 3D vs Panga Varun Dhawan or Kangana Ranaut public picks their favourite [Video]Street Dancer 3D vs Panga Varun Dhawan or Kangana Ranaut public picks their favourite

Street Dancer 3D vs Panga Varun Dhawan or Kangana Ranaut public picks their favourite

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 04:54Published

Street Dancer 3D Movie Review | Varun D, Shraddha K,Prabhudeva, Nora F | Remo D [Video]Street Dancer 3D Movie Review | Varun D, Shraddha K,Prabhudeva, Nora F | Remo D

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D is now in theatres. The dance film by Remo D’Souza also stars Nora Fatehi and is backed by a story based on Indian and Pakistani immigrants.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Latest Bollywood News: Salman, Aamir's condolences to Vinay Sinha, 'Street Dancer 3D' beats 'Panga' at Box Office & more

In today's Bollywood news, Television actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide and 'Street Dancer 3d' took on 'Panga' at the Box Office; take a look at all other...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-Day

'Street Dancer 3D' witnesses descent business, mints Rs 10.26 crore on opening day

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer dance-drama -- Street Dancer 3D -- did a decent business at the box office and grossed...
Sify Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian ExpressBollywood Life

Tweets about this

MukeshSihag12

MUKESH JAT RT @SumitkadeI: #Tanhaji is creation history at the box office. Must read #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior https://t.co/ynL7RNeRs2 3 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica .@Varun_dvn and @ShraddhaKapoor starrer #StreetDancer3D shows growth in its box-office collection on Saturday via… https://t.co/Njw2xmm4RM 5 minutes ago

jayantadas100

JAYANTA DAS (JD) #StreetDancer3D Good Start vs #Panga vs #Tanhaji Live Sunday Report ⬇️ https://t.co/VwYR3gb3bk 8 minutes ago

TaazaUpdates

TaazaUpdates Street Dancer 3D 2nd Day Box Office Collection Report from India https://t.co/kQi08J2uYy 9 minutes ago

miacherlloyd

⚡️#STREAMCHERLLOYDMIA⚡️ RT @timesofindia: .@Varun_dvn and @ShraddhaKapoor starrer #StreetDancer3D shows growth in its box-office collection on Saturday via @etime… 11 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India .@Varun_dvn and @ShraddhaKapoor starrer #StreetDancer3D shows growth in its box-office collection on Saturday via… https://t.co/iunkc9o9IT 15 minutes ago

addatoday

addatoday.com #StreetDancer3D Saturday (Second Day) Box Office Collection Report. Good Jump! @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor… https://t.co/TNVBL9IbUf 16 minutes ago

parnika_18

` RT @dna: #StreetDancer3D Dancer 3D vs #Panga box office collection Day 1: #KanganaRanaut film fades in front of #VarunDhawan starrer http… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.