Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kangana,KJo and others on Padma Shri Awards

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
It was a day to remember for many Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami and Ekta Kapoor who were recently conferred with Padma Shri Awards for their contribution in the field of performing arts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ekta, KJo, Kangana react to Padma Shri wins

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut along with singer Adnan Sami and other personalities from the entertainment industry have been...
IndiaTimes

Kangana, Ekta, Karan Johar, among BTown Padma Shri recipients

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor have been honoured with the Padma Shri for their...
Sify


Tweets about this

True_Indian47

True Indian And they say a$$ kissing/ sycophancy is NOT good. https://t.co/kw3jmo13Xs 18 minutes ago

aleemzaheer

Abdul Aleem Zaheer Padma Shri Awards 2020: THIS is what Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami and others have to say on be - Times o… https://t.co/iohl410CyN 28 minutes ago

mumaralid

Mian Umar Ali RT @timesofindia: #KanganaRanaut , @karanjohar , @AdnanSamiLive and @ektaravikapoor react on being conferred with #PadmaShri via @etimes… 35 minutes ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran Kangana,KJo and others on Padma Shri Awards https://t.co/ejxWtAQeEL https://t.co/Z0xqs5a5cy 57 minutes ago

hegdearun

Arun Hegde WOW! What an amazing list of #PadmaAwards2020 (sarcasm). We are in dearth of achievers! https://t.co/Q0VdF7CqPS 1 hour ago

bollywoodMeraki

Bollywood News 🎬 #Bollywood Kangana,KJo and others on Padma Shri Awards https://t.co/wxgZOEFq3E 1 hour ago

greens_live

Greens Live Kangana,KJo and others on Padma Shri Awards https://t.co/XkuFnx8PVr 1 hour ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline Padma Shri Awards 2020: THIS is what Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami and others have to say on being honour… https://t.co/oWf7j0Ttfi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.