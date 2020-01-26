Global  

Marsha Kramer Dead: 'Modern Family' Actress Dies at 74

Just Jared Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Marsha Kramer has sadly passed away. She was 74-years-old. Marsha is best known for playing Margaret, Jay’s (Ed O’Neill) assistant on Modern Family. Modern Family director Jeff Greenberg took to Twitter on Friday (January 24) to announce Marsha‘s death. “So sad to hear that my long time friend, Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the [...]
News video: Alex and Jay Both Fire Margaret Within Two Minutes

Alex and Jay Both Fire Margaret Within Two Minutes 02:00

 After Alex (Ariel Winter) tells Jay (Ed O'Neill) that she just fired Jay's old assistant Margaret (guest star Marsha Kramer), Jay immediately hires her back. But when he finds that Margaret wants to retire, he fires her too, as a thank you for years and years of loyalty. From 'Dead On A Rival,'...

Marsha Kramer passes away at 74

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 26 (ANI): 'Modern Family' actor Marsha Kramer passed away at 74.
Sify

Norma Michaels Dead - 'Modern Family' & 'King of Queens' Actress Dies at 95

Norma Michaels has sadly died. The actress, known for her roles on shows like King of Queens and Modern Family, passed away at her home in Palm Springs, Calif....
Just Jared

