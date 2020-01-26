Marsha Kramer Dead: 'Modern Family' Actress Dies at 74
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Marsha Kramer has sadly passed away. She was 74-years-old. Marsha is best known for playing Margaret, Jay’s (Ed O’Neill) assistant on Modern Family. Modern Family director Jeff Greenberg took to Twitter on Friday (January 24) to announce Marsha‘s death. “So sad to hear that my long time friend, Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the [...]
After Alex (Ariel Winter) tells Jay (Ed O'Neill) that she just fired Jay's old assistant Margaret (guest star Marsha Kramer), Jay immediately hires her back. But when he finds that Margaret wants to retire, he fires her too, as a thank you for years and years of loyalty. From 'Dead On A Rival,'...
Gloria (Sofia Vergara), Joe (Jeremy Maguire) and Manny's father Javier (guest star Benjamin Bratt) show up to watch Manny's (Rico Rodriguez) one-man show. As she watches, Gloria realizes that maybe she..