Marsha Kramer Dead: 'Modern Family' Actress Dies at 74

Marsha Kramer has sadly passed away. She was 74-years-old. Marsha is best known for playing Margaret, Jay’s (Ed O’Neill) assistant on Modern Family. Modern Family director Jeff Greenberg took to Twitter on Friday (January 24) to announce Marsha‘s death. “So sad to hear that my long time friend, Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the [...]



Marsha Kramer passes away at 74 Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 26 (ANI): 'Modern Family' actor Marsha Kramer passed away at 74.

