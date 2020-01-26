Channing Tatum & Jessie J Coordinate in Black for Pre-Grammys 2020 Gala!

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are enjoying another stylish night out! The hot couple posed together on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala on Saturday night (January 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Channing Tatum The 39-year-old actor looked handsome in a black turtleneck and black suit [...] 👓 View full article

