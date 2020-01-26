Global  

Channing Tatum & Jessie J Coordinate in Black for Pre-Grammys 2020 Gala!

Just Jared Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Channing Tatum and Jessie J are enjoying another stylish night out! The hot couple posed together on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala on Saturday night (January 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Channing Tatum The 39-year-old actor looked handsome in a black turtleneck and black suit [...]
News video: Is Channing Tatum Dating Jessie J, Again?

Is Channing Tatum Dating Jessie J, Again? 00:30

 CNN Entertainment reports that Channing Tatum and Jessie J may be in a relationship, again. On Friday, the actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram, wearing unicorn hats, with the "Bang Bang" singer, as she kissed his chin. Tatum and Jessie J started dating in 2018, after Tatum and actress...

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Reunite After Month-Long Split [Video]Channing Tatum and Jessie J Reunite After Month-Long Split

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Reunite After Month-Long Spilit According to 'E! News,' the couple is "fully back together" after breaking up in 2019. A source told the media outlet, "They took a few..

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are 'fully back together' [Video]Jessie J and Channing Tatum are 'fully back together'

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are "fully back together" following a brief split.

Jessie J Says She Shuts Out the Negativity Surrounding Channing Tatum Relationship

Channing Tatum and Jessie J went public with their on-again relationship this weekend and she just shared a super sweet post to Instagram. The 31-year-old singer...
Just Jared

Jessie J, Channing Tatum appear together at Grammys tribute event amid reunion rumors

Jessie J and Channing Tatum appeared together Friday night at a Grammys tribute event honoring Aerosmith.
USATODAY.com


