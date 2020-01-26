Bollywood celebs wish fans on Republic Day

Sunday, 26 January 2020 () The nation today is celebrating 71st Republic Day, and everyone is grateful to be a part of the strong and fair constitution that binds us together. Thus, people are sharing republic day wishes to show their gratitude. Even Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media handle to share their wishes and greetings on the special occasion.
A full dress rehearsal was held at Sports Stadium in J&K's Doda. The dress rehearsal comes ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishori Lal Sharma unfurled the tricolor. January 26 marks the Republic Day of India.
The Republic Day is a national holiday of India, which is celebrated to mark the day when India officially adopted the Constitution of India. It is one of the... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day •NewsVoir