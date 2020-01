Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Adam Driver might play a characters with big emotions, but deep down he’s just a normal guy. The 36-year-old Oscar-nominated actor hosted Saturday Night Live on Saturday (January 25) and in his opening monologue, Adam tried to prove that he’s “actually very chill.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Driver “I’m not an [...] 👓 View full article