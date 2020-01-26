Jon Lovitz Plays Trump's Impeachment Attorney Alan Dershowitz in 'SNL' Cold Open - Watch!
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Jon Lovitz is back on Saturday Night Live! The 62-year-old former cast member made a special appearance as President Trump‘s impeachment trial attorney Alan Dershowitz in the show’s cold open on Saturday (January 25). In the open, Jon as Alan gets sent to Hell where he meets Satan, played by Kate McKinnon. “It’s wonderful to [...]
