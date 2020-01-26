Global  

Sam Mendes Wins Best Director at DGA Awards 2020, '1917' Stars Step Out to Support Him

Sam Mendes poses with the stars of his movie 1917 – George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman – while attending the 2020 Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday (January 25) at the Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles. The 54-year-old filmmaker won the Best Director award for his work on the WWI movie 1917. The film [...]
