Sam Mendes Wins Best Director at DGA Awards 2020, '1917' Stars Step Out to Support Him

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Sam Mendes poses with the stars of his movie 1917 – George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman – while attending the 2020 Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday (January 25) at the Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles. The 54-year-old filmmaker won the Best Director award for his work on the WWI movie 1917. The film [...] 👓 View full article

