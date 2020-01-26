Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jessie J and Channing Tatum make appearance at Grammys event

Sify Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 26 (ANI): Singer Jessica Ellen Cornish, known professionally as Jessie J, and actor Channing Tatum were seen together at Grammys tribute event that honoured rock band Aerosmith.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Jessie J, Channing Tatum appear together at Grammys tribute event amid reunion rumors

Jessie J and Channing Tatum appeared together Friday night at a Grammys tribute event honoring Aerosmith.
USATODAY.com

Channing Tatum & Jessie J Make Red Carpet Debut at MusicCares Person of the Year Event

Jessie J cozies up to Channing Tatum while arriving at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year held at Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday night (January 24)...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Jessie J and Channing Tatum make appearance at Grammys event https://t.co/mdfoLfpIwm 21 minutes ago

cindyloouuu

cynthia RT @etnow: Channing Tatum and Jessie J couldn't look happier. https://t.co/paVpKbEEYA 2 hours ago

miyakilee

Miyaki Lee RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Channing Tatum and Jessie J make their reconciliation red carpet official https://t.co/cvdp4JDEIU https://t.co/7HpvFxu… 5 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Channing Tatum & Jessie J Make Red Carpet Debut at MusicCares Person of the Year Event https://t.co/CAUbS80qAu via @JustJared 6 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Channing Tatum and Jessie J Make Red Carpet Debut After Confirming Their Romance Is Back On https://t.co/zWA4GWf0DY 6 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Channing Tatum and Jessie J make their reconciliation red carpet official https://t.co/cvdp4JDEIU https://t.co/7HpvFxu0nL 7 hours ago

radfordka

kathryn radford Channing Tatum and Jessie J Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple Since Getting Back Together https://t.co/507BPVZxmI Sal… https://t.co/W8rb08yA9q 11 hours ago

OK_Magazine

OK! Magazine Jessie J and Channing Tatum make surprise public appearance as they confirm they're back together https://t.co/S5uAMmmscg 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.