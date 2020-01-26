Global  

Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur at Mahim beach clean-up drive

Sify Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, several celebrities including Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Karan Wahi and Maniesh Paul came together to support film producer Pragya Kapoor's clean-up drive at Mahim Beach in Mumbai.
News video: Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur joins Pragya Kapoor's Mahim beach clean-up drive

Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur joins Pragya Kapoor's Mahim beach clean-up drive 01:00

