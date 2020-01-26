Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur at Mahim beach clean-up drive

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, several celebrities including Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Karan Wahi and Maniesh Paul came together to support film producer Pragya Kapoor's clean-up drive at Mahim Beach in Mumbai. 👓 View full article

