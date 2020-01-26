Global  

Sam Rockwell, Chrissy Metz, & More Honor the Best Directors at DGA Awards 2020!

Just Jared Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Sam Rockwell and Chrissy Metz appear on stage at the 2020 Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday (January 25) at the Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles. Sam was at the event to honor his Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi, who was nominated for Best Director. Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho received a tribute from the film’s [...]
News video: Elton John to perform at Oscars

Elton John to perform at Oscars 01:17

 Sir Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman will all perform at this year's Academy Awards.

Oscars voting system not working, Carey Mulligan says [Video]Oscars voting system not working, Carey Mulligan says

Carey Mulligan says the existing voting format of the Academy Awards is not working, as she attended the premiere of her new film Promising Young Woman at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. The..

Sam Rockwell Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Interview [Video]Sam Rockwell Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Sam Rockwell on the Oscars 2019 red carpet talking about dedicating his Oscar win last year to the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman, and the most challenging parts of playing George W. Bush in VICE...

