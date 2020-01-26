Sam Rockwell, Chrissy Metz, & More Honor the Best Directors at DGA Awards 2020!
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Sam Rockwell and Chrissy Metz appear on stage at the 2020 Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday (January 25) at the Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles. Sam was at the event to honor his Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi, who was nominated for Best Director. Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho received a tribute from the film’s [...]
Watch Sam Rockwell on the Oscars 2019 red carpet talking about dedicating his Oscar win last year to the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman, and the most challenging parts of playing George W. Bush in VICE...