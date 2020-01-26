Kelly Osbournes Joins Parents Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala
The Osbourne family pose together on the red carpet as they arrive at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala on Saturday evening (January 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ozzy Osbourne, wife Sharon, and daughter Kelly all coordinated in black outfits as they stepped out for the event.
