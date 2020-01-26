Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billie Eilish, Lizzo lead newcomers charge at Grammy Awards

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Teen sensation Billie Eilish looks set to crown a breakout year by taking home her first Grammy Awards on Sunday in a show that will feature the first Grammy performance by K-pop band BTS and a tribute to slain U.S. rapper Nipsey Hussle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Inside Spotify's Best New Artist Grammy Party With Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & Lizzo | Billboard News

Inside Spotify's Best New Artist Grammy Party With Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & Lizzo | Billboard News 02:34

 Inside Spotify's Best New Artist Grammy Party With Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & Lizzo | Billboard News

Recent related videos from verified sources

GRAMMY AWARDS: Where The Stars Will Sit [Video]GRAMMY AWARDS: Where The Stars Will Sit

Music's biggest stars will be at the Staples Center for the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday... but where will they sit? Here's a look at where artists like Lizzo, Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X will be during the..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:39Published

Stars Prep For The 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Stars Prep For The 2020 Grammy Awards

From the Jonas Brothers to Lizzo, ET Canada gives you an inside look at how some of Hollywood’s biggest names in music are preparing for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammys 2020 predictions: Who will win the night's biggest awards and who should

Pop breakouts Billie Eilish and Lizzo are expected to pull in some of the biggest prizes at Sunday's Grammy Awards, but look out for Taylor Swift.
USATODAY.com

First look: "The Gayle King Grammy Special"

Music's biggest night deserves music's biggest interviews: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Watch "The Gayle King...
CBS News Also reported by •CBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gander_News_d2

Latest Cinema News Billie Eilish, Lizzo lead newcomers charge at Grammy Awards https://t.co/wILtYFRVL2 via @circleboom 7 minutes ago

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @Reuters: Billie Eilish, Lizzo lead newcomers charge at Grammy Awards https://t.co/GO63wXPMzN https://t.co/r399iCot62 7 minutes ago

hyo__yeon

Hyoyeon @null Billie Eilish, Lizzo lead newcomers charge at Grammy Awards Teen sensation Billi https://t.co/NZVZr4l0Ss 11 minutes ago

summerskirt

 @null Billie Eilish, Lizzo lead newcomers charge at Grammy Awards Teen sensation Billi https://t.co/b9qju7pJne 11 minutes ago

Carlaaevelyn

Carla Evelyn @null Billie Eilish, Lizzo lead newcomers charge at Grammy Awards Teen sensation Billi https://t.co/NbpAITe37x 11 minutes ago

AnAandEBlog

An A and E Blog Billie Eilish, Lizzo lead newcomers charge at Grammy Awards https://t.co/t9CKaErQT8 13 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Billie Eilish, Lizzo lead newcomers charge at Grammy Awards https://t.co/VsJIHKd2bK #news 18 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters Billie Eilish, Lizzo lead newcomers charge at Grammy Awards https://t.co/GO63wXPMzN https://t.co/r399iCot62 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.