Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020: Superstar Mahesh Babu becomes the first actor to win the Twitter Star Award
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () In the second edition of the Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020, held on Jan 11, 2020, at G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, and to be broadcast in two parts on Zee Telugu on Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26, Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu was presented with the Twitter Star award.
Brad Pitt Responds to Attention From SAG Award Reunion With Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt was clueless about the social media circus that ensued after he and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, reunited at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards. On Wednesday, the actor revealed that he had no idea that their...
Ariana Grande Announces She Will Be Performing at 2020 Grammys Grande made the official announcement on Jan. 11. Ariana Grande, via Twitter Grande followed up the big announcement with a performance of..
Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan. 14, Demi Lovato returned to social media to announce her upcoming live performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer posted the news..