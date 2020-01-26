Global  

Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020: Superstar Mahesh Babu becomes the first actor to win the Twitter Star Award

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 January 2020
In the second edition of the Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020, held on Jan 11, 2020, at G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, and to be broadcast in two parts on Zee Telugu on Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26, Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu was presented with the Twitter Star award.

As per Twitter's...
Recent related news from verified sources

Get ready for a memorable gala evening with Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020

Samantha Akkineni bagged 'Best Actress Award' for her lasting impact on audiences through her outstanding portrayals.
Zee News Also reported by •Just Jared

Mahesh Babu is Tollywood's 'Twitter Star'

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been named Tollywood's 'Twitter Star', and the actor says he is grateful for the constant love and...
Sify Also reported by •Hindu

