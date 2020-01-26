Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ekta Kapoor to be conferred the Padma Shri this year

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, names of 118 awardees who will be conferred with the Padma Shri Awards on Sunday have been announced. Popularly hailed as the queen of all three formats of content, Ekta Kapoor will be awarded India's fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri this year.

Expressing her joy over the news, Ekta...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Urdu author to return Padma Shri Award says democracy is being shattered [Video]Urdu author to return Padma Shri Award says democracy is being shattered

Urdu author to return Padma Shri Award says democracy is being shattered

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor conferred with the Padma Shri Award for their contribution to Cinema

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor have been honoured with the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of...
Mid-Day

Ekta Kapoor on being conferred with Padma Shri Award: It's never 'too soon' to live out your dreams

Yesterday the names of Padma Shri Awards were announced which included TV czarina Ekta Kapoor. The TV and film producer has been announced to be conferred with...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.