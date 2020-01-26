Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Asked Prince For Permission To Cover One Of His All-Time Classics

SOHH Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Asked Prince For Permission To Cover One Of His All-Time ClassicsR&B singer Alicia Keys knows the importance of putting respect on someone’s name and work. The veteran crooner recently admitted to asking late music icon Prince for permission to cover his “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore” classic.

The post Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Asked Prince For Permission To Cover One Of His All-Time Classics appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Happy Birthday, Alicia Keys! (Saturday, January 25)

Happy Birthday, Alicia Keys! (Saturday, January 25) 00:58

 Happy Birthday, Alicia Keys! Alicia Augello-Cook turns 39 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the singer. 1. Keys started playing the piano when she was 7 years old and wrote her first song when she was 14. 2. She originally wanted Alicia Wilde to be her stage name. 3....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert [Video]Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert

Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert . The Recording Academy recently announced a tribute concert to celebrate Prince’s “unparalleled career.”. The ‘Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:12Published

Prince to be honored with star-studded Grammys salute [Video]Prince to be honored with star-studded Grammys salute

A Grammys Salute to late music legend Prince has been announced for later this month, featuring performances from the likes of Alicia Keys, John Legend and the late legend's collaborators.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:50Published


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Asked Prince For Permission To Cover One Of His All-Time Classics - R&B singer Alici… https://t.co/hFPIQrFKvH 12 minutes ago

ASMOKEE1

ANGELA HUFFMAN RT @sohh: Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Asked Prince For Permission To Cover One Of His All-Time Classics #AliciaKeys https://t.co/vdlIHO… 18 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Asked Prince For Permission To Cover One Of His All-Time Classics #AliciaKeys… https://t.co/HSnzwkChcj 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.