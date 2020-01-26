Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Asked Prince For Permission To Cover One Of His All-Time Classics

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

R&B singer Alicia Keys knows the importance of putting respect on someone’s name and work. The veteran crooner recently admitted to asking late music icon Prince for permission to cover his “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore” classic.



The post Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Asked Prince For Permission To Cover One Of His All-Time Classics appeared first on . R&B singer Alicia Keys knows the importance of putting respect on someone’s name and work. The veteran crooner recently admitted to asking late music icon Prince for permission to cover his “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore” classic.The post Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Asked Prince For Permission To Cover One Of His All-Time Classics appeared first on . 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Happy Birthday, Alicia Keys! (Saturday, January 25) 00:58 Happy Birthday, Alicia Keys! Alicia Augello-Cook turns 39 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the singer. 1. Keys started playing the piano when she was 7 years old and wrote her first song when she was 14. 2. She originally wanted Alicia Wilde to be her stage name. 3....