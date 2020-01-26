Global  

Machine Gun Kelly Isn’t Here For Eminem + Delivers The Most Shade After His #DollyPartonChallenge Meme

SOHH Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Machine Gun Kelly Isn’t Here For Eminem + Delivers The Most Shade After His #DollyPartonChallenge MemeOhio rapper Machine Gun Kelly looks like he’s still with the smoke toward Slim Shady. This week MGK went online to take a very direct shot at Eminem. Big Facts: Machine Gun Kelly hit up his Twitter page this week to clown Em days after he tossed up a #DollyPartonChallenge meme. High-Key Details: Earlier in […]

The post Machine Gun Kelly Isn’t Here For Eminem + Delivers The Most Shade After His #DollyPartonChallenge Meme appeared first on .
