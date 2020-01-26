Machine Gun Kelly Isn’t Here For Eminem + Delivers The Most Shade After His #DollyPartonChallenge Meme Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly looks like he’s still with the smoke toward Slim Shady. This week MGK went online to take a very direct shot at Eminem. Big Facts: Machine Gun Kelly hit up his Twitter page this week to clown Em days after he tossed up a #DollyPartonChallenge meme. High-Key Details: Earlier in […]



The post Machine Gun Kelly Isn’t Here For Eminem + Delivers The Most Shade After His #DollyPartonChallenge Meme appeared first on . Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly looks like he’s still with the smoke toward Slim Shady. This week MGK went online to take a very direct shot at Eminem. Big Facts: Machine Gun Kelly hit up his Twitter page this week to clown Em days after he tossed up a #DollyPartonChallenge meme. High-Key Details: Earlier in […]The post Machine Gun Kelly Isn’t Here For Eminem + Delivers The Most Shade After His #DollyPartonChallenge Meme appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Alleged neo-Nazis arrested ahead of VA gun rally Three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group were in court on Thursday after the FBI arrested them for possessing a machine gun and planning to incite violence at a gun-rights rally in Virginia on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41Published 1 week ago Machine Gun Kelly announces pop-punk album title Machine Gun Kelly has announced his "pop-punk" record with Travis Barker will be called 'Tickets To My Downfall'. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:58Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this