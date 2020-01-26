Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Truth Behind the Biggest 2020 Grammy Snubs

E! Online Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Taylor Swift wasn't ignored, but is this any way to treat a Lover? Though the 2020 Grammy Award nominations presented an inspiring array of industry veterans and newcomers--Ariana...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

GRAMMY AWARDS: Where The Stars Will Sit [Video]GRAMMY AWARDS: Where The Stars Will Sit

Music's biggest stars will be at the Staples Center for the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday... but where will they sit? Here's a look at where artists like Lizzo, Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X will be during the..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:39Published

Stars Prep For The 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Stars Prep For The 2020 Grammy Awards

From the Jonas Brothers to Lizzo, ET Canada gives you an inside look at how some of Hollywood’s biggest names in music are preparing for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:50Published


Tweets about this

TheWorldnews143

The World News The Truth Behind the Biggest 2020 Grammy Snubs https://t.co/7M6PLGMo9Q https://t.co/Dm5u86w5YO 2 hours ago

Android46259867

Viral Zed The Truth Behind the Biggest 2020 Grammy Snubs https://t.co/9IKEVJxElg https://t.co/fGimhxzPNI 2 hours ago

1059Wtnj

WTNJ Getty Images/E! Illustration Taylor Swift wasn't ignored, but is this any way to treat a Lover?Though the 2020 Gra… https://t.co/EcNYMTQoKH 3 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/lfL5raVSAT Taylor Swift wasn't ignored, but is this any way to treat a Lover? Though the 2020 Grammy… https://t.co/oeUwTDCuBo 4 hours ago

4766teresa

Teresa RT @enews: The Truth Behind the Biggest 2020 Grammy Snubs https://t.co/VKmWcqhbS2 4 hours ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL The Truth Behind the Biggest 2020 Grammy Snubs https://t.co/8Gl6FD7TnY https://t.co/w5FZD5JV3D 5 hours ago

enews

E! News The Truth Behind the Biggest 2020 Grammy Snubs https://t.co/VKmWcqhbS2 5 hours ago

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment The truth behind the biggest Grammy Snubs in 2020 https://t.co/eEx92Mr0N7 https://t.co/X6pmt07iwY 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.