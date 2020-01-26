Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FKA twigs To Join Prince Tribute At Grammy Awards 2020

Clash Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
FKA twigs To Join Prince Tribute At Grammy Awards 2020Alongside Sheila E. and Usher...

*FKA twigs* will join a special tribute to *Prince* at the Grammy awards this weekend.

The tribute has been arranged to salute the life and work of Prince, who sadly passed away in 2016.

The Grammy Awards will platform his work, with R&B king Usher and Prince protegee Sheila E. already confirming their involvement.

Now FKA twigs - who is nominated for Best Music Video - will also join the tribute.

She confirmed the news on Twitter:



@SheilaEdrummer @Usher https://t.co/su96hiXSOa

— FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) January 25, 2020

The Grammy Awards 2020 take place on January 26th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Aerosmith Honored at Pre-Grammy Awards Benefit [Video]Aerosmith Honored at Pre-Grammy Awards Benefit

At MusiCares Person of the Year benefit in Los Angeles, musicians from all genres turned out Friday night to pay tribute to Aerosmith. Betty Yu reports. (1-24-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:58Published

Artists to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle at 2020 Grammys [Video]Artists to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle, who died in March of 2019, will be honored at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish, Lizzo lead newcomers charge at Grammy Awards

Teen sensation Billie Eilish looks set to crown a breakout year by taking home her first Grammy Awards on Sunday in a show that will feature the first Grammy...
Reuters

Usher and Sheila E. Will Perform Special Prince Tribute at 2020 Grammy Awards

A special tribute performance honoring Prince from Usher and Shelia E. will be taking place at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

krumsbonbon

Rita Skeeter RT @thefader: .@FKAtwigs to join star-studded Prince Grammy tribute. https://t.co/f9rcv2dIeW https://t.co/DxkmMRAQBK 27 minutes ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH FKA twigs to join live performance Prince tribute at #Grammys2020 later this evening... https://t.co/YUKGjraeTy https://t.co/N8gNQwZieY 4 hours ago

TeeMichelle57

TeeMichelle FKA twigs to join star-studded Prince Grammy tribute https://t.co/3VGDqCbRjU #SmartNews 8 hours ago

bhramatv

BHRAMATV FKA twigs to join star-studded Prince Grammy tribute https://t.co/K1mBJBNvY6 https://t.co/6ELhWSRCEw 8 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb FKA twigs to join star-studded Prince Grammy tribute https://t.co/KPHJfcKuHs #music #feedly 17 hours ago

HoodrichDaily

Hoodrich Daily The FADER https://t.co/PIdDH0U9E5 FKA twigs to join star-studded Prince Grammy tribute#HoodrichDailyNews https://t.co/AvFLuFj7wf 17 hours ago

thefader

The FADER .@FKAtwigs to join star-studded Prince Grammy tribute. https://t.co/f9rcv2dIeW https://t.co/DxkmMRAQBK 17 hours ago

360nd_media

360nd Media FKA twigs to join star-studded Prince Grammy tribute https://t.co/0n7LlDHWJY https://t.co/wDFQXcSvt4 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.