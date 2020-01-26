Global  

Jessie J Reveals What She Whispered to Channing Tatum on the Red Carpet!

Just Jared Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Jessie J and Channing Tatum walked the red carpet together at last night’s annual Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Recording Academy caught the pair on the red carpet, and during a moment together, Jessie J turned to her boyfriend and whispered something to him. Jessie J reposted the Recording Academy’s Instagram [...]
News video: Jessie J and Channing Tatum are 'fully back together'

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are 'fully back together' 00:37

 Jessie J and Channing Tatum are "fully back together" following a brief split.

