Salman Khan wishes for 'fit India' on 71st Republic Day
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday wished countrymen a "Happy Republic Day" in a quite different manner. He posted a video of him biking on the roads of Mumbai, urging everyone to stay fit and healthy.
Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday wished countrymen a "Happy Republic Day" in a quite different manner. He posted a video of him biking on the roads of Mumbai, urging everyone to stay fit and healthy. "Keep being fit India ...Wish you all a very Happy Republic Day," Salman wrote on Instagram.