Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Salman Khan wishes for 'fit India' on 71st Republic Day

Sify Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday wished countrymen a "Happy Republic Day" in a quite different manner. He posted a video of him biking on the roads of Mumbai, urging everyone to stay fit and healthy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Salman Khan wishes for 'fit India' on 71st Republic Day

Salman Khan wishes for 'fit India' on 71st Republic Day 00:20

 Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday wished countrymen a "Happy Republic Day" in a quite different manner. He posted a video of him biking on the roads of Mumbai, urging everyone to stay fit and healthy. "Keep being fit India ...Wish you all a very Happy Republic Day," Salman wrote on Instagram.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indian police officer lets vehicles drive over his stomach [Video]Indian police officer lets vehicles drive over his stomach

An Indian police officer performed a bizarre stunt as part of Republic Day celebrations in Firozabad in Northern India today (January 26th). Anil Kanaujia lay down on the parade ground and asked..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published

71st Republic Day: PM Modi continues with 'Safa' tradition, Chinook & Apache make debut [Video]71st Republic Day: PM Modi continues with 'Safa' tradition, Chinook & Apache make debut

HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER CHINOOK MAKES DEBUT FLYPAST AT REPUBLIC DAY PARADE ATTACK HELICOPTER APACHE MAKES DEBUT FLYPAST AT REPUBLIC DAY PARADE, 71st REPUBLIC DAY: PM MODI CONTINUES 'SAFA' TRADITION,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Republic Day 2020: Google doodle captures India's rich cultural heritage on 71st Republic Day

Google dedicates a special doodle to mark India's 71st Republic Day, which captured the country's rich cultural heritage that permeates and unites the diverse...
DNA

Bangladesh President, PM greet India on 71st Republic Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid on Sunday greeted people of India on the occasion of the country's 71st Republic Day and hoped...
Sify


Tweets about this

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas Salman Khan wishes for 'fit India' on 71st Republic Day https://t.co/uHFthpALLx 44 minutes ago

BDCTVonline

BDC TV Online Salman Khan wishes for ‘fit India’ on 71st Republic Day https://t.co/QQxDyhSZ3m 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.