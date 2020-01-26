Margot Robbie Reunites with Jurnee Smollett-Bell & Mary Elizabeth Winstead for 'Birds of Prey' Premiere!
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Margot Robbie and her co-stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead attend the Birds of Prey premiere at Proyecto Publico Prim on Saturday (January 25) in Mexico City, Mexico. The cast is in the middle of the promo tour for the upcoming DC Universe movie, which is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2020. [...]
“Suicide Squad” spin-off “Birds of Prey” is getting ready to swoop down from the Hollywood heavens and invade the big screen, with Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn and Ewan McGregor playing Black Mask. ET Canada takes you inside the “Birds of Prey Hollywood Takeover Event”, where...
Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Margot Robbie acknowledge the pleasure of working in a female dominated environment on their latest film "Birds of Prey." (Jan. 24)
