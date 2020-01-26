Global  

Margot Robbie Reunites with Jurnee Smollett-Bell & Mary Elizabeth Winstead for 'Birds of Prey' Premiere!

Just Jared Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Margot Robbie and her co-stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead attend the Birds of Prey premiere at Proyecto Publico Prim on Saturday (January 25) in Mexico City, Mexico. The cast is in the middle of the promo tour for the upcoming DC Universe movie, which is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2020. [...]
News video: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor Attend ‘Birds Of Prey Hollywood Takeover’ Event

Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor Attend ‘Birds Of Prey Hollywood Takeover’ Event 01:20

 “Suicide Squad” spin-off “Birds of Prey” is getting ready to swoop down from the Hollywood heavens and invade the big screen, with Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn and Ewan McGregor playing Black Mask. ET Canada takes you inside the “Birds of Prey Hollywood Takeover Event”, where...

Margot Robbie and 'Birds of Prey' cast light up Hollywood with fireworks [Video]Margot Robbie and 'Birds of Prey' cast light up Hollywood with fireworks

Margot Robbie and the cast of &quot;Birds of Prey&quot; launched their movie on Hollywood boulevard with a bang on Thursday night.

'Birds of Prey' Set for $50M-Plus Bow in North America | THR News [Video]'Birds of Prey' Set for $50M-Plus Bow in North America | THR News

'Birds of Prey' Set for $50M-Plus Bow in North America | THR News

Margot Robbie & the Cast of 'Birds of Prey' Open Up About Imposter Syndrome & PTSD

Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Rosie Perez are on the digital cover of Glamour UK‘s January 2020 issue, out now. Here’s...
Just Jared

Margot Robbie loves female only sets

Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Margot Robbie acknowledge the pleasure of working in a female dominated environment on their latest film "Birds of Prey." (Jan. 24)  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just JaredLainey Gossip

