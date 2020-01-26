Global  

Adam Schiff Responds to Trump Saying ‘He Has Not Paid the Price, Yet’: The President ‘Intended’ it as a Threat

Sunday, 26 January 2020
Congressman *Adam Schiff* (D-CA) said he takes it as an "intended" threat that *Donald Trump* is complaining about how he "has not paid a price, yet" for his role in scrutinizing the president.
News video: Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team 02:43

 Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an election year. Colette Luke reports.

'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer [Video]'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the president&apos;s counsel inadvertently &apos;made a really compelling case for why the Senate should call witnesses and documents&quot; and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:22Published

'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer [Video]'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the president's counsel inadvertently 'made a really compelling case for why the Senate should call witnesses and documents" and House impeachment manager..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published


Schiff: Trump made a 'religious man' out of Putin

Rep. Adam Schiff jokingly referenced a comment made by Vladimir Putin in November. He said President Donald Trump shifted the blame of 2016 election interference...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •euronews

Trump impeachment prosecutor, Adam Schiff, is becoming Exhibit A in president's defense

The lawmaker walking U.S. senators methodically through the case for removing President Donald Trump from office is also becoming Exhibit A in efforts by the...
Reuters Also reported by •Eurasia Review

