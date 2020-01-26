Jake Tapper Confronts GOP Senator on Trump Tweet About Schiff Not Having ‘Paid the Price, Yet’: He’s ‘Been Getting Death Threats’
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () CNN’s Jake Tapper confronted Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) about a Sunday morning tweet from President Donald Trump in which he went after House Intelligence committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). In the tweet, Trump wrote that Schiff — who served as the most prominent presenter of the case against the president during the Senate impeachment […]
Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President Data from Factba.se says that he shared 142 tweets and retweets on January 22. The previous record was 123 tweets set on December 12. That day, Trump also sent out nearly 60 tweets in a single hour. The president set the new mark as...
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Democratic lawmaker leading the impeachment case against him, Representative Adam Schiff, has "not paid the... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Stan Spak RT @Mediaite: Jake Tapper Confronts GOP Senator on Trump Tweet About Schiff Not Having 'Paid the Price, Yet': He's 'Been Getting Death Thre… 1 minute ago
Bill Sheridan Jake Tapper Confronts Sen. James Lankford on Trump Tweet https://t.co/3QeB5MJuvT 30 minutes ago