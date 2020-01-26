Jake Tapper Confronts GOP Senator on Trump Tweet About Schiff Not Having ‘Paid the Price, Yet’: He’s ‘Been Getting Death Threats’

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CNN’s Jake Tapper confronted Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) about a Sunday morning tweet from President Donald Trump in which he went after House Intelligence committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). In the tweet, Trump wrote that Schiff — who served as the most prominent presenter of the case against the president during the Senate impeachment […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend