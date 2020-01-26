Global  

Jake Tapper Confronts GOP Senator on Trump Tweet About Schiff Not Having ‘Paid the Price, Yet’: He’s ‘Been Getting Death Threats’

Mediaite Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
CNN’s Jake Tapper confronted Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) about a Sunday morning tweet from President Donald Trump in which he went after House Intelligence committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). In the tweet, Trump wrote that Schiff — who served as the most prominent presenter of the case against the president during the Senate impeachment […]
Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President

Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President

 Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President Data from Factba.se says that he shared 142 tweets and retweets on January 22. The previous record was 123 tweets set on December 12. That day, Trump also sent out nearly 60 tweets in a single hour.

