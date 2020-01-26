Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Celebrating songwriter Allee Willis

CBS News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Allee Willis grew up in Detroit and was raised on the sounds of Motown, though she never learned to play music. After recording an album in 1974, Willis turned her focus to songwriting, creating hits for such artists as Bonnie Raitt, Ray Charles, Sister Sledge, Cyndi Lauper, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Patti LaBelle (which won her a Grammy). She also earned a second Grammy, and a Tony Award nomination, for the Broadway musical "The Color Purple." Nancy Giles talked recently with Willis, who died last month at age 72.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Detroit Native, Allee Willis, songwriter behind 'Friends' theme, has died at 72 [Video]Detroit Native, Allee Willis, songwriter behind "Friends" theme, has died at 72

Songwriter Allee Willis has died in Los Angeles. Willis was one of the music industry's most colorful characters, who brought a lot of joy to the world.

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 01:14Published

Songwriter Allee Willis who wrote 'Friends' theme song dies at age 72 [Video]Songwriter Allee Willis who wrote 'Friends' theme song dies at age 72

"Rest In Boogie Wonderland Nov 10,1947-December 24, 2019," Fenton captioned a photo of Willis on her Instagram page.

Credit: WISCPublished


Tweets about this

jojokattie

rachel chang Celebrating songwriter Allee Willis https://t.co/DsVjKR0i84 via @YouTube 7 hours ago

LibertyBee1

ProgressiveRealist ☃️ Celebrating songwriter Allee Willis https://t.co/ByJU1KVxLv via @YouTube @StephMillerShow 11 hours ago

genah

Gena Hymowech💘🏳️‍🌈 Celebrating songwriter Allee Willis https://t.co/X0HsAqjNRN via @YouTube 20 hours ago

visualwon_robin

Robbie Celebrating songwriter Allee Willis https://t.co/JmWpa0352f via @YouTube 1 day ago

ukeist

Ukeist Celebrating songwriter Allee Willis https://t.co/FoxBj1iQ1T via @YouTube 1 day ago

CCSTEAD38

CCSTEAD38 Celebrating songwriter Allee Willis https://t.co/djurZZ6Dh1 via @YouTube 1 day ago

thedetallista

the detallista Celebrating songwriter Allee Willis https://t.co/qREFc4irux I learned of her on @RuPaul and @michellevisage’s podcast. 1 day ago

Carolyn6800

Carolyn C Celebrating songwriter Allee Willis https://t.co/TovSayTlCH https://t.co/tlN0iviRkV 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.