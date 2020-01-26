Tinashe Reveals How She Felt When Ex Ben Simmons Started Dating Kendall Jenner
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Tinashe is reacting to her ex boyfriend, NBA player Ben Simmons, moving on with Kendall Jenner just two months after they started dating. If you missed it, Tinashe and Ben were linked in March of 2018 and by July of 2018, Ben was dating Kendall. Apparently, Ben began dating Kendall the same month he and [...]
It looks like Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are definitely back on! The 24-year-old model and the 23-year-old NBA player were seen stepped out for lunch on... Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •Sify
You Might Like
Tweets about this
1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Tinashe is revealing how she reacted when she found out Ben Simmons was dating Kendall Jenner the same month they broke up:… 29 minutes ago
JustJared.com Tinashe is revealing how she reacted when she found out Ben Simmons was dating Kendall Jenner the same month they b… https://t.co/3fm8pFBnGO 37 minutes ago