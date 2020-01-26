Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Exact Expletives She Yelled on the 2015 Grammys Red Carpet From That Viral Moment!
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Chrissy Teigen is finally revealing what she yelled at an onlooker on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards back in 2015. At the event that year, Chrissy and her husband John Legend were walking the red carpet together. At one point, someone in the crowd began yelling at Chrissy. Chrissy did not appreciate being [...]
