Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 26 (ANI): American actor Channing Tatum and dancer Jenna Dewan have come to a custody agreement for their daughter -- Everly.



Recent related videos from verified sources Everything is ‘moving faster’ with Jenna Dewan’s second pregnancy Jenna Dewan has shared that she is finding pregnancy tougher the second time around, because "everything is happening faster". Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published 2 weeks ago Jenna Dewan's 'different' second pregnancy Jenna Dewan's second pregnancy has been "different" to her first, because things are happening "faster", and she's experiencing more "nausea" than before. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:00Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Former couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan to share the custody of daughter Former star couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who finalised their divorce in November last year, have worked out a child custody agreement for their...

Mid-Day 11 hours ago



Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Reach Custody Agreement for Daughter Everly Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have settled their custody battle over six-year-old daughter Everly. Back in November, Channing asked a judge to help them figure...

Just Jared 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this