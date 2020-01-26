Kangana congratulates Karan for Padma Shri

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami, Suresh Wadkar and veteran actress Sarita Joshi were conferred with the Padma Shri award, which were announced on the eve of Republic Day. While Kangana had waged the nepotism controversy against Karan Johar, she left the bitterness aside and lauded the filmmaker for the award. In an interview with a news channel the actress stated that KJo deserves the award, she added that while Karan may got a headstart from his father, he has earned the top position on his own merits and that it was indeed praise-worthy. Kangana also praised the filmmaker for the kind of films he backs.


