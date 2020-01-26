Rihanna Looks Pissed at Pre-Grammys Roc Nation Brunch, Says 'IDGAF'

The 'Talk That Talk' singer doesn't look too impressed and seemingly vents her frustrations during a conversation with a 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star.



Recent related news from verified sources Jay-Z, Beyonce, Rihanna & Diddy Exude Black Excellence at 2020 Roc Nation Brunch When it comes to the Roc Nation Brunch, the central theme for the illustrious event is black excellence. On Saturday (Jan. 25), Jay-Z and Beyonce...

Billboard.com 7 hours ago



Rihanna, T.I., & More Stars Attend Roc Nation's Pre-Grammys 2020 Brunch! Rihanna and T.I. are all smiles as they hang out at Roc Nation’s 2020 Pre-Grammys Brunch on Saturday afternoon (January 25) in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old...

Just Jared 21 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this