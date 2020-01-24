Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > CBS’ Brennan Busts Sen. Cotton for Trying to Dismiss Trump Team Criticism as a ‘Democratic Talking Point’: A GOP Leader Said it

CBS’ Brennan Busts Sen. Cotton for Trying to Dismiss Trump Team Criticism as a ‘Democratic Talking Point’: A GOP Leader Said it

Mediaite Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) tried to write off criticism of President Donald Trump’s team for floating Ukraine conspiracies as nothing more than a “Democratic talking point.” But CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan promptly swatted that argument away. On Sunday’s edition of Face the Nation, Brennan asked Cotton: “Do you think it was a misstep for […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate

Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate 06:09

 After taking a moment to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant, President Trump's legal team presented the case for his defense in his Senate impeachment trial for a second day as new revelations about the president's attempts to get Ukraine to investigate his rivals increased pressure on the Senate to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cystic Fibrosis: In Breezy Point, A Plunge And A Remembrance For Annie McMahon [Video]Cystic Fibrosis: In Breezy Point, A Plunge And A Remembrance For Annie McMahon

Saturday was perfect day to take a dip in frigid waters in the 20th annual Rockaway Plunge, though many took the dip with a heavy heart: Number one sponsor Annie McMahon died in July at the age of 22...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published

Impeachment Trial: Senate Rejects Attempts To Call New Witnesses [Video]Impeachment Trial: Senate Rejects Attempts To Call New Witnesses

Closing arguments will start Monday in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump after the Senate rejected attempts to call new witnesses; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘It's going to be harmful’: Republicans weaponize Trump team attacks on Biden

"Those Democratic caucus goers, will they be supporting vice president Biden at this point?” asked Sen. Joni Ernst.
Politico

Trump Team Reportedly Threatens Republican Senators: Vote Against Us and ‘Your Head Will Be On a Pike’

With the fight over witnesses just days away in the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump’s team is reportedly warning GOP senators: Cross us at your own...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

sammytrixie

Forget Me Not CBS’ Brennan Busts Sen. Cotton for Trying to Dismiss Trump Team Criticism as a ‘Democratic Talking Point’: A GOP Le… https://t.co/3TNH71HkqX 6 days ago

juanrgutierrez3

juan r. gutierrez CBS’ Brennan Busts Sen. Cotton for Trying to Dismiss Trump Team Criticism as a ‘Democratic Talking Point’: A GOP Le… https://t.co/b0gNP7HS2r 6 days ago

Grumpi

Dr. R. Davis PhD More proof @SenTomCotton is also a fucking liar. https://t.co/gjcSkmsDX8 6 days ago

LindaLarsonKemp

Linda Kemp CBS’ Brennan Busts Sen. Cotton for Trying to Dismiss Trump Team Criticism as a ‘Democratic Talking Point’: A GOP Le… https://t.co/rw7ye19nPQ 6 days ago

crwaxlax

C.R. Waxlax RT @joehick58: CBS’ Brennan Busts Sen. Cotton for Trying to Dismiss Trump Team Criticism as a ‘Democratic Talking Point’: A GOP Leader Said… 6 days ago

joehick58

Joe Hickman CBS’ Brennan Busts Sen. Cotton for Trying to Dismiss Trump Team Criticism as a ‘Democratic Talking Point’: A GOP Le… https://t.co/KAPzYgcOJB 6 days ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 CBS’ Brennan Busts Sen. Cotton for Trying to Dismiss Trump Team Criticism as a ‘Democratic Talking Point’: A GOP Le… https://t.co/dxGLavmmQp 6 days ago

shreenathsingh1

shreenathsingh CBS’ Brennan Busts Sen. Cotton for Trying to Dismiss Trump Team Criticism as a ‘Democratic Talking Point’: A GOP Le… https://t.co/xkAIVRMQYu 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.