WATCH: MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Medhi Hasan Battle Jack Kingston in a Totally Off the Rails Impeachment Debate

Mediaite Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
MSNBC's *Joy Reid's* conversation on with *Mehdi Hasan* and *Jack Kingston* became an extensive trainwreck on Sunday when the three of them fought over the GOP's talking points about President *Donald Trump's* impeachment.
