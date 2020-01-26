Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash

SOHH Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter CrashThe entire world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant has reportedly died. Big Facts: According to reports, the sports mogul lost his life Sunday in California from a helicopter crash. Two separate sources tell CNN that basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died early Sunday morning in […]

The post BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash -reports

Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash -reports 00:46

 Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ first reported. Gavino Garay has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash [Video]Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Basketball star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Thousands Pack Staples Center To Honor Legacy Of Kobe Bryant [Video]Thousands Pack Staples Center To Honor Legacy Of Kobe Bryant

Thousands packed Los Angeles' Staples Center to mourn the loss of NBA legend and cultural icon Kobe Bryant. They donned his jerseys, created makeshift memorials and reminisced on what he meant. Betty..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash

*Los Angeles:* Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California on Sunday. "It is with great...
Mid-Day

Kobe Bryant, Daughter Die in Helicopter Crash in California

Kobe Bryant, Daughter Die in Helicopter Crash in CaliforniaNBA legend Koby Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26. (Photo Credit: Harry How / Getty Images) NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his...
geek.com


Tweets about this

junaidarfi

Junaid Arfi RT @business: BREAKING: Here's the latest on the death of Kobe Bryant. - Basketball icon died in a helicopter crash in California: multip… 23 minutes ago

isisjasel

Isis Camacho RT @wsbtv: #BREAKING UPDATE: Authorities now say 9 people were killed in helicopter crash that left Kobe Bryant, daughter dead: https://t.c… 2 hours ago

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Kobe Bryant, Lakers great and basketball icon, dies in crash - CP24 Toronto's Breaking News has been published on C… https://t.co/bP6aMItFVh 2 hours ago

TabithamuthoniG

Muthoni Tabitha G. RT @MetropolTVKE: BREAKING NEWS: Basketball icon Kobe Bryant reportedly died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California. His… 2 hours ago

slylewis1

sly lewis Still in shock hearing the heart breaking news on KOBE BRYANT it was like losing a family member watched #8 start h… https://t.co/MP8jWsVVLw 2 hours ago

AdamSallet

Adam Sallet RT @ajkatztv: Here's how the broadcast networks covered breaking news of Kobe Bryant's shocking death. https://t.co/wLZG3hPla9 https://t.co… 2 hours ago

devorahsasha

Devorah Sasha RT @elhabito: 🚨 BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Dead at 41, Killed in Helicopter Crash. A true legend of NBA and an icon for many people in the world… 3 hours ago

hrblock_21

denny keller RT @brandonlongo: #BREAKING: Sources confirm to ESPN that Philly native and NBA icon Kobe Bryant was killed in a plane crash in California. 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.