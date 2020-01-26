BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () The entire world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant has reportedly died. Big Facts: According to reports, the sports mogul lost his life Sunday in California from a helicopter crash. Two separate sources tell CNN that basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died early Sunday morning in […]
The post BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash appeared first on .
Thousands packed Los Angeles' Staples Center to mourn the loss of NBA legend and cultural icon Kobe Bryant. They donned his jerseys, created makeshift memorials and reminisced on what he meant. Betty..