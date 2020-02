Naomi Watts and her ex Liev Schreiber hit the red carpet at the G’Day USA 2020 | Standing Together Dinner on Saturday night (January 25) at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe was also in attendance at the event, as were former Grease stars John Travolta and Olivia [...]

