Rachel Brosnahan Honored at Creative Coalition Dinner With Olivia Munn Hosting at Sundance 2020

Just Jared Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Rachel Brosnahan and Olivia Munn step out for The Creative Coalition’s Spotlight Initiative Gala Awards Dinner at Kia Telluride Supper Suite on Saturday night (January 25) in Park City, Utah. The two actors were spoke at the event, along with Gloria Steinem, Jim Gaffigan, Ashley Williams and Michelle Rodriguez. Rachel, Ashley, Jim and Julie Taymor [...]
