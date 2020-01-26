Global  

Cyndi Lauper Emphasizes Importance of Supporting Other Women in Music: 'The Playing Field Has to Be Leveled'

Billboard.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Cyndi Lauper spoke with Billboard on the red carpet at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday (Jan. 25), discussing why it’s so important...
News video: Cyndi Lauper Talks Leveling the Playing Field In Music & Her Favorite New Artists at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala | Billboard

Cyndi Lauper Talks Leveling the Playing Field In Music & Her Favorite New Artists at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala | Billboard 01:49

 On the red carpet at Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala, Cyndi Lauper discussed working with and supporting other women in the industry to level the playing field and her favorite emerging artists.

