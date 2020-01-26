Global  

'Death Note' returns with first new manga content in 12 years

Japan Today Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
"Death Note" has gone through a lot of different incarnations on its way to becoming one of the most successful Japanese entertainment franchises of the modern era. The anime…
