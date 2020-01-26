Global  

Shaquille O'Neal Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant

E! Online Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Shaquille O'Neal is mourning the death of Kobe Bryant. The 47-year-old basketball player and former teammate of Bryant reacted to news of the late legend's passing on...
News video: NBA Mourns Over Kobe Bryant's Death

NBA Mourns Over Kobe Bryant's Death 00:34

 NBA Mourns Over Kobe Bryant's Death

Gucci Mane 'Heartbroken' Over Kobe Bryant Passing: 'I'm Still Trying to Process It' | Grammys 2020 [Video]Gucci Mane "Heartbroken" Over Kobe Bryant Passing: "I'm Still Trying to Process It" | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Gucci Mane discussed the loss of Kobe Bryant.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 00:26Published

Quavo Talks Meeting Kobe Bryant, Says 'I'll Never Look at Watching the Game the Same' | Grammys 2020 [Video]Quavo Talks Meeting Kobe Bryant, Says "I'll Never Look at Watching the Game the Same" | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Quavo remembers meeting Kobe Bryant and his children, and calls his passing a "devastating loss."

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 00:45Published


Fans mourning the death of Kobe Bryant flock to his high school

Mourners flocked to Kobe Bryant's high school alma mater, Lower Merion High School, shortly after learning the news of his sudden death. 1/26/20  
Delawareonline Also reported by •Denver PostE! OnlineUSATODAY.comReuters

After death of Kobe Bryant and daughter, Russell Wilson leads Pro Bowl players in ‘prayer for his family’

NFL players began learning of Bryant's death shortly before kickoff, and according to Green Bay linebacker Za’Darius Smith, it was Wilson who gathered the NFC...
Seattle Times


