Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at Grammys 2020
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Michelle Obama is a Grammy winner! The former First Lady of the United States won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for her audiobook Becoming on Sunday (January 26) at the 2020 Grammys in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Obama Michelle beat out nominees Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott [...]
