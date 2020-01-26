Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at Grammys 2020

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Michelle Obama is a Grammy winner! The former First Lady of the United States won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for her audiobook Becoming on Sunday (January 26) at the 2020 Grammys in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Obama Michelle beat out nominees Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott [...] 👓 View full article

