Lil Nas X Wins His First Grammy During the 2020 Pre-Show

Just Jared Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Lil Nas X appears on stage to accept an award during the premiere ceremony at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old rapper picked up his first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Music Video category for his “Old Town Road” video. Lil Nas X is [...]
News video: Lil Nas X Says 'Relationships Are Hard'

Lil Nas X Says 'Relationships Are Hard' 00:44

 Lil Nas X Says 'Relationships Are Hard' The 20-year-old rapper revealed to 'Variety' that he has "met a lot of great people this year," but his busy schedule has gotten in the way. Lil Nas X, to 'Variety' Lil Nas X came out in July of 2019 and while he didn't tell anyone before he announced it...

