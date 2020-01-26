Lil Nas X Wins His First Grammy During the 2020 Pre-Show
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Lil Nas X appears on stage to accept an award during the premiere ceremony at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old rapper picked up his first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Music Video category for his “Old Town Road” video. Lil Nas X is [...]
