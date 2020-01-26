Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Wanted to Play in the WNBA
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26) while on their way to a basketball practice. The beloved basketball player coached Gianna‘s team and he talked about her ambition during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. When Jimmy asked if Gianna wanted to play in the [...]
Kobe Bryant may have retired but that has not taken away his love for competition. According to Business Insider, Bryant went to a Los Angeles Lakers game with his daughter, Gianna. As they watched the..