Kobe Bryant death: Kanye West, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z lead artist tributes to NBA star

Independent Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
NBA star was name-checked in a number of tracks by some of the world's most famous artists
News video: Obama, Trump, Kanye West, and others mourn Kobe Bryant's death

Obama, Trump, Kanye West, and others mourn Kobe Bryant's death 01:05

 World leaders, sports heroes and artists mourn Kobe Bryant's death after former NBA star dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant dies: Tributes from around the world [Video]Kobe Bryant dies: Tributes from around the world

Tributes have poured in for Kobe Bryant after the former basketball star died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash near Calabasas,..

FILE: Jay Z, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Levine lead host of celebs watching late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's final game in 20 [Video]FILE: Jay Z, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Levine lead host of celebs watching late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's final game in 20

Jay Z, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Levine lead host of celebrities watching late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's final game for the LA Lakers in 2016.

Kobe Bryant death: NBA star congratulates LeBron James in poignant last tweet hours before helicopter crash

Retired basketball star lost spot as third-leading scorer in NBA history to fellow Lakers player
Independent

Lil Wayne, YG, Meek Mill, Drake, Diddy, Nas + Everyone In Hip-Hop React To Kobe Bryant’s Death: “You Really Are The GOAT”

Lil Wayne, YG, Meek Mill, Drake, Diddy, Nas + Everyone In Hip-Hop React To Kobe Bryant’s Death: “You Really Are The GOAT”Rest in peace Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers star passed away Sunday morning in a Calabasas, California helicopter crash and the tributes...
SOHH


